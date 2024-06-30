"So we can climb mountains but can't fight" - Fans react as injured Conor McGregor climbs Vaud Alps in Switzerland instead of fighting at UFC 303

Fans questioned how Conor McGregor climbed a mountain after pulling out of his UFC 303 main event matchup against Michael Chandler.

On Saturday night, McGregor was supposed to make his highly anticipated Octagon return at UFC 303. Unfortunately, the former two-division UFC champion withdrew from the fight with a broken toe, leading to Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight throne with a second-round knockout against Jiri Prochazka.

Since the unfortunate announcement, fans have wondered why McGregor decided against competing at UFC 303 when he's previously fought with worse injuries. Earlier today, the MMA community further questioned what's going on with 'The Notorious' after he posted photos on Instagram of him climbing mountains in Switzerland.

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and reacted to McGregor's experience in Switzerland:

"So we can climb mountains but can't fight?"

"Broken toe isn't bothering you too much eh?"

"This man can't be serious"

"broken toe but could climb this mountain ? mm"

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Meanwhile, McGregor's upcoming opponent, Michael Chandler, has been sidelined since November 2022 as he waits for a high-paying opportunity to face 'The Notorious' in the Octagon.

When can we see Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler following UFC 303 saga?

Conor McGregor likely won't endure an extended layoff because of his broken toe before returning to training. That said, the MMA community has become increasingly worried about the rebooking of McGregor vs Michael Chandler, as Dana White recently claimed the fight might not happen for several months.

Chandler made a press conference appearance during UFC 303 and addressed fight rescheduling. Contrary to the UFC CEO, 'Iron' is optimistic about his inevitable meeting with 'The Notorious,' as he's claimed there could be a positive update sooner rather than later.

The primary issue for McGregor vs Chandler is when and where the must-see fight will be scheduled. UFC plans most of its pay-per-views several months in advance. Thus, it could prove tricky for the promotion to reschedule the bout in 2024.

Nonetheless, Chandler seems confident his long-awaited fight with McGregor will take place later this year. However, only time will tell if the fans avoid further disappointment.

