"So he can still chew his food" - Anatoly Malykhin plans to make Ben Tynan into a shell in potential world title showdown

The first-ever three-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has no shortage of challengers chasing him and one name that has risen through the ranks is that of Ben Tynan.

The rising heavyweight star's popularity has gone through the roof since making his ONE Championship debut in November 2023 when he submitted Kang Ji Won via arm-triangle and later defeated Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month.

Tynan blasted Malykhin in the post-fight interview, accusing him of holding up the heavyweight MMA division in his pursuit of the middleweight MMA world title, and Malykhin was none too pleased with the callout.

Trending

With them potentially on a collision course over Malykhin's heavyweight MMA world championship, the Russian star stated the following in an interview with ONE Championship about the outcome of a fight with Tynan:

"The important thing is that Ben (Tynan) has teeth left after the fight so he can still chew his food."

Anatoly Malykhin takes shots at heavyweight MMA challengers via social media

Just like Tynan, the reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion is one of the most charismatic athletes among the heavier weight classes within the promotion and made sure that the fans knew just how ready he is to welcome all comers.

Malykhin recently shared a video on Instagram where he edited in the heads of Tynan, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, and Amir Aliakbari, names who have called him out previously, on a hydra and stated in the caption:

"Whose head will we cut off first?"

The 36-year-old has never backed down from a fight before and knowing that three divisions worth of challengers is raring to take him on, Malykhin is ready to fight whoever comes his way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback