"So you coat-tailing" - Tyron Woodley accuses Le'Veon Bell of 'clout chasing' after the NFL star called out Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley hasn't taken too kindly to NFL star Le'Veon Bell's assessment of his performance in the Jake Paul rematch. Bell recently took to Twitter to challenge Paul to a fight, claiming 'The Problem Child' only takes on people who 'can't box'.

Woodley took notice of the tweet and was quick to respond, initiating a verbal back-and-forth on social media. According to 'The Chosen One', he made one mistake in the rematch with Paul which cost him the fight.

Bell responded by claiming that Woodley made a lot of errors in the fight, and got knocked out for the last mistake he made.

Woodley went on to accuse Bell of 'clout chasing', claiming he's trying to bag a fight with Jake Paul despite not being a combat sports athlete.

The former UFC welterweight champion tweeted:

"So you coat tailing. I get it. See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag. Without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you."

Jake Paul's older brother Logan also reacted to the back-and-forth, and seemed to agree with Woodley's views.

Jorge Masvidal claims Jake Paul won't be able to 'afford' him

Following his win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul called out UFC stars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman at the post-fight press conference.

Masvidal recently took to social media to respond to Paul's call-out.

According to 'Gamebred', Jake Paul won't be able to 'afford' him. Masvidal claimed that he fights for either money or against the best fighters on the planet, indicating Paul doesn't fit either criteria.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Masvidal said:

"So let me tell you a little secret about me you didn’t know. I fight for money, or to fight the best in the world. You’re neither, you understand? I know it hurts."

