"So different from everyone else" - Fans get nostalgic over Conor McGregor 's old interview from early UFC days

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar MMA has ever seen and is among the greatest fighters ever to compete in the UFC. The Irishman made his promotional debut in February 2013 and went on to become the first simultaneous two-division champion.

Given his incredible resume, it's unsurprising that 'The Notorious' holds a special place in the hearts of MMA fans, who fondly remember McGregor's early days in the UFC. As a young and mercurial fighter, the ever-charismatic Irishman was a devastating force to be reckoned with, and he made sure everyone knew.

In a recently surfaced video on Twitter, a young Conor McGregor can be seen talking about his love for MMA and what the sport meant to him. After expressing his pride in being the first Irish fighter to wear the UFC gloves, he urges fans not to listen to anything he says except when he's talking about fighting.

The video was an emotional throwback for many fans, who took to the tweet's comments section to reminisce about McGregor's early days.

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor teasing fight against Michael Chandler for UFC 296

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Conor McGregor's latest fight announcement tease.

McGregor recently tweeted out a fan-taken screenshot from the UFC Fight Pass website. The picture claimed that the promotion has booked the McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight for UFC 296 on December 16. While the UFC Fight Pass website no longer shows any such page active, the Irishman's tweet sent fans into an excited frenzy.

Reacting to the post, Chael Sonnen praised Conor McGregor for pulling off a genius troll and claimed that the Irishman's tweet was a way of forcing the UFC's hand to book the McGregor vs. Chandler fight as soon as possible. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' stated:

"It’s been done before, and when it’s done, the athlete is making a Hail Mary pass to get the fight. The theory behind it is if I go out and I make an announcement, and I can make enough people believe that it’s true, then it spreads, and you now have how many dollars in effectiveness in marketing?"

