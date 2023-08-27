"PLEASE MMA GODS" - UFC allegedly leaking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight date sends fans into meltdown

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler once appeared likely to face off inside the octagon in 2023.

Earlier this year, the pair were announced as the coaches for 'The Ultimate Fighter' 31, which aired from May 30 to August 15. The coaches are typically expected to do battle in the octagon following the completion of the show.

However, McGregor's complicated situation with USADA had led to speculation that he may not face Chandler upon his return.

But now it appears as though the UFC have accidentally released the fight date for Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor, sending fans into hysterics.

Earlier today, X (formerly Twitter) account @realruebenking posted a screenshot of the UFC 296 card, which appeared to have been uploaded to UFC Fight Pass. They wrote:

"Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor is officially signed for #UFC296."

One fan even appealed to the "MMA Gods" in the hopes that it would help the chances of the fight being booked. @AndrewTysonN stated:

"PLEASE MMA GODS LET THIS FIGHT HAPPEN"

Others wrote:

"Ridiculous. Test the guy and make him wait like everybody else."

"NO FREAKING WAY"

"Hoping for a Dana [White] livestream soon to confirm if real"

"F***ing finally"

"USADA exemption then? If so it's a joke, isn't it?"

"Ain't no way usada letting that juice head conor fight"

"No f***ing way dude"

"Is this s**t actually real?"

If the leak turns out to be real, then Conor McGregor will make his eagerly awaited return at lightweight, as Michael Chandler's (the higher ranked 155-pound fighter) name appears first on the alleged leak.

Conor McGregor reacts to Max Holloway's stunning win over 'The Korean Zombie'

Max Holloway took on 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Singapore this weekend.

The matchup was much anticipated by fans, who expected to see a striking spectacle from two bonafide legends. Holloway and Jung treated fans to a thrilling contest for as long as it lasted, with both men landing powerful strikes.

But ultimately it was Max Holloway who dealt the final blow, as he caught 'The Korean Zombie' with an overhand right in the third round that knocked him out cold.

Conor McGregor watched on as his former opponent, Holloway, defeated 'The Korean Zombie' in stunning fashion. 'The Notorious' took to X following the bout and posted this:

"Man!!! Max f***in’ Holloway!"

