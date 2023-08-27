"I swear I saw him stop breathing!" - Max Holloway shares hilarious reaction to 'The Korean Zombie' surviving anaconda choke

Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung put on a superb display in the main event of UFC Singapore this weekend.

The pair of featherweight legends had surprisingly never met before Saturday, despite fighting in the UFC for over a decade, and their much-anticipated clash did not disappoint fans.

Both men are known for their striking ability, and the two traded blows for the majority of the fight. Max Holloway's famous chin was on full display as he was caught with several powerful punches in the opening two rounds, but he was also able to land a number of clean strikes himself.

During an exchange in Round 2, 'Blessed' connected with a right hand that dropped Jung to the canvas. Holloway then followed him to the ground and secured an extremely tight anaconda choke.

Max Holloway could be seen gesturing to the referee multiple times while he applied the choke, thinking that 'The Korean Zombie' had gone unconscious. But Chan Sung Jung fully lived up to his moniker, and following the fight, 'Blessed' shared a hilarious reaction to the exchange.

Holloway appeared in front of the media after UFC Singapore and said:

"The [Korean] Zombie is a zombie bro! Bro, I swear I saw him stop breathing! I was telling Marc [Goddard], like, 'Bro he's out!' And then [Jung] would start wiggling his fingers, like, what is he made out of? He's weird, the dude is built different. He is an actual zombie... He was not breathing, breathing, gargling, every single sound that someone getting choke [makes], you could hear it and he was doing it."

Max Holloway quotes Israel Adesanya while previewing a potential fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have distanced themselves from the rest of the featherweight division over the past few years.

'The Great' has defeated every fighter put in front of him at featherweight, including Holloway three times. But 'Blessed' has proved to be far better than the remaining contenders at 145 pounds, as Holloway has dismantled every opponent the UFC has given him since losing the title to Volkanovski in 2019.

Following his win over 'The Korean Zombie', Max Holloway made his case for a fourth fight with 'The Great', and referenced Israel Adesanya's quote after he defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this year.

Holloway told ESPN MMA:

"A great in this sport once said, 'Three minus one is two times. Two-time champ.' So, at the end of the day, we'll see what happens. I'm not gonna go out here and beg for a fight... if it's more contenders, then it's more contenders."

