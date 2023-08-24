How many times has Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski? Here's how close 'Blessed' came to regaining the featherweight title

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are undoubtedly two of the greatest featherweights ever to compete in the UFC. With mind-boggling resumes and supremely entertaining fighting styles, it's unsurprising that the promotion matched them up three times.

The two featherweights first met at UFC 245 in December 2019. The then-champion Holloway was looking to defend his title against Volkanovski but ultimately lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Given the enthralling nature of their first fight, the UFC booked Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski for an immediate rematch at UFC 251 in July 2020. While 'The Great' won via split decision (47–48, 48–47, 48–47), many opined that Holloway was robbed of a victory. Their second fight was notably closer than the first, with many fans scoring it in favor of Holloway.

Following their second fight, Holloway picked up back-to-back victories against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega and 'The Korean Zombie' before signing on for a trilogy fight against Holloway.

Their trilogy fight at UFC 276 in July 2022 was Alexander Volkanovski's most definitive win over the former featherweight champion. The Australian thoroughly outclassed Max Holloway and secured his fourth consecutive title defense.

While there have been murmurs of a historic fourth battle between the two top featherweights, nothing is set in stone yet.

Alexander Volkanovski on fighting Max Holloway for the fourth time

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have put on a show for the fans every time they face each other. The two share one of the most interesting rivalries in the UFC, with Holloway somewhat keeping top-ranked featherweight contenders away from a title shot against Volkanovski.

Fans have often joked about Holloway's predicament in the featherweight division. 'Blessed' hasn't lost a fight against anyone not named Alexander Volkanovski since his loss to Conor McGregor in 2013.

Just like Holloway hasn't allowed any top-ranked contender to get past him, 'Blessed' can't seem to pass the Volkanovski test. While Max Holloway has expressed his eagerness for a historic fourth fight against the featherweight king, Volkanovski isn't interested.

In an interview with The MacLife earlier this year, 'The Great' weighed in on the possibility of a quadrilogy fight against Holloway and said:

"I just said to him like, ‘Get out of my division, and stop beating up my contenders.’ You know what I mean?... It’s hard enough to do a trilogy when you’re two [up]... At least there was still a bit of history... Now the third one obviously doesn’t make sense. So it’s a tricky situation for Max, that’s for sure.”

