Wild UFC 290 'timing' stat recreated at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie after back-to-back knockouts

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie is underway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event has so far produced some exceptional fights, punctuated by thrilling finishes.

During the event's preliminary card, Garrett Armfield secured a decisive TKO victory over Toshiomi Kazama. Similarly, middleweight contender Michał Oleksiejczuk showcased his explosiveness by achieving a triumphant TKO against Chidi Njokuani.

What added intrigue to these results is the fact that both victories were sealed precisely at 4:16 into the first round. It's a remarkable coincidence since these consecutive fights unfolded back-to-back in the event. This led one fan to ask if the rare synchronicity has been achieved in a UFC event before.

One MMA enthusiast pointed out that UFC 290, which took place on July 8, 2023, witnessed a similar feat in the Robbie Lawler and Bo Nickal fights. Strangely, Lawler and Nickal defeated Niko Price and Val Woodburn respectively at 0:38 of the very first round.

Lawler's knockout victory over Price marked the last fight of his professional MMA career as the former middleweight champion announced his retirement in the post-fight interview. Meanwhile, Nickal secured his fifth straight victory in as many fights as a professional MMA fighter.

UFC Fight Night Singapore: The Korean Zombie previews his upcoming clash against Max Holloway

Max Holloway will lock horns with 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event of UFC Singapore. At the pre-fight press conference, the 36-year-old Korean featherweight answered questions regarding retirement and offered a candid take on the subject.

Addressing questions about his future plans, the Korean remarked:

“Not really sure what’s gonna happen. It’s very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one’s career has ended. So I’ll have to see how well I fight in the octagon. I’ll have to assess myself on this fight and then decide what’s going on next."

'The Korean Zombie' has lost two of his last three bouts. He came short against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his last octagon outing, losing the fight by TKO in the fourth round.