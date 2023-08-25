Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, August 26, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (also known as UFC Singapore and UFC on ESPN+ 83) will be the next fight card from the MMA promotion. The event will take place this Saturday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by a featherweight battle between the No.1-ranked Max Holloway and the No.8-seeded Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie'.

Watch the UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event honors will be a light heavyweight showdown between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie card.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - Main card fighters

Max Holloway vs. Jung Chan-sung (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight)

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Max Holloway (24-7)

Max Holloway will be looking to work his way back to another title shot when he headlines yet another main event this Saturday. 'Blessed' is currently 3-3 in his last six outings, with all three of those defeats coming via decision against reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. In between, Holloway has picked up victories over Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, and most recently Arnold Allen.

Jung Chan-Sung (17-7)

Chan Sung Jung suffered a fourth-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski when the pair battled in April of 2022. After around 16 months on the shelf, 'The Korean Zombie' will return to the octagon hoping to get back to winning ways.

Anthony Smith (36-18)

Anthony Smith has struggled with consistency in recent years, going 3-4 in his last seven outings. 'Lionheart' is coming off back-to-back losses with his recent defeat coming against Johnny Walker via decision in May.

Ryan Spann (21-8)

Much like his opponent, Ryan Spann has also lacked consistency of late, going 3-3 in his last six bouts. In his latest trip to the octagon in March, the Texan was submitted by Nikita Krylov in the first round.

Giga Chikadze (14-3)

Giga Chikadze had a nine-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in January 2022. The Georgian will be determined to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Alex Caceres (21-13-1NC)

Alex Caceres picked up a first-round TKO win over Julian Erosa last December before outpointing Daniel Pineda last time out in June. The Florida native is 2-1 in his last three bouts.

Rinya Nakamura (7-0)

Rinya Nakamura will make his fourth UFC appearance on Saturday seeking his fourth consecutive first-round finish. The Japanese sensation most recently stopped Toshiomi Kazama via knockout in February.

Fernie Garcia (10-3)

Fernie Garcia will be searching for his first victory under the UFC banner after an 0-2 start to his promotional career. Most recently, the Texan ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision when he faced Brady Hiestand in November.

Erin Blanchfield (11-1)

Erin Blanchfield has finished her last three wins via submission with her latest triumph coming over Jessica Andrade in February. Prior to that win, 'Cold Blooded' dispatched fan favorite Molly McCann in November. The New Jersey native will be eyeing her ninth consecutive victory when she returns to the octagon this weekend.

Taila Santos (19-2)

Taila Santos had her four-fight win streak snapped in a controversial split decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko in their championship clash last year. The Brazilian will be determined to make her way back to another title shot with a statement performance against Blanchfield.

Junior Tafa (4-1)

Junior Tafa was outpointed by Mohammed Usman in his octagon debut earlier this year. The New Zealander will be in dire need of a win when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend.

Parker Porter (13-8)

Parker Porter is coming off a stunning first-round TKO win over Braxton Smith to rebound from back-to-back stoppage defeats. The Connecticut native will hope to start a win streak when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - Preliminary card fighters

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Łukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight)

Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich (women's flyweight)

Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta dropped a unanimous decision to Marcos Rogerio de Lima in April, suffering his sole career defeat. The Arizona native will look to fight his way back into the win column as he makes his fourth octagon appearance this weekend.

Łukasz Brzeski (8-3-1D-1NC)

Łukasz Brzeski's submission win over Dylan Potter at DWCS was overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test. The Polish fighter had a difficult 0-2 start to his UFC career after that fight and is in dire need of a victory.

Toshiomi Kazama (10-3)

Toshiomi Kazama has gone 1-1 under the UFC banner and 1-2 in his last two fights. The Japanese fighter was most recently knocked out by Rinya Nakamura in February.

Garrett Armfield (8-3)

Garrett Armfield suffered a second-round technical submission defeat at the hands of David Onama in his octagon debut last year. The Missouri native was on a three-fight win streak prior to that loss.

Chidi Njokuani (22-9-1NC)

Chidi Njokuani is fresh off back-to-back losses with his latest defeat coming against Albert Duraev via split decision in March. 'Chidi Bang Bang' is currently 2-2 under the UFC banner.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6-1NC)

Michal Oleksiejczuk has also gone 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in April, 'Hussar' suffered a submission loss against rising prospect Caio Borralho.

Song Kenan (19-7)

Song Kenan will enter this fight on the heels of back-to-back stoppage defeats. The Chinese fighter was most recently dispatched by Ian Garry via third-round TKO in March.

Rolando Bedoya (14-2)

Rolando Bedoya's 11-fight win streak came to an end when he suffered a split decision loss against Kalinn Williams in his UFC debut. 'The Machine' will be determined to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend.

Billy Goff (8-2)

Billy Goff is set to make his promotional debut on the strength of a six-fight win streak, including five finishes. The 25-year-old's latest win came over Shimon Smotritsky via first-round TKO at DWCS 2022: Week 2 last August.

Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2)

Yusaku Kinoshita's UFC debut didn't go to plan as he suffered a vicious first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Adam Fugitt earlier this year. The 23-year-old Japanese is 2-2 in his last four fights.

Liang Na (19-6)

Liang Na will head into UFC Singapore hoping to rebound from a difficult 0-2 start to his UFC career. 'Dragon Girl' was stopped in both of those defeats with her recent loss coming against Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round knockout.

JJ Aldrich (11-6)

Much like her opponent, JJ Aldrich will be looking to get back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats. In her latest outing in March, the Colorado native dropped a unanimous decision to Ariane Lipski.

Choi Seung-woo (10-6)

Choi Seung-woo will be in dire need of a win this Saturday after getting stopped in all of his last three fights. The South Korean was most recently knocked out by Michael Trizano in November.

Jarno Errens (13-4-1D)

Jarno Errens ended up on the wrong side of a majority draw against William Gomis in his octagon debut last September. The Dutch fighter is 1-2 in his last three fights.