BREAKING: Giga Chikadze returns to action at UFC Singapore in August

Giga Chikadze is scheduled to return to the Octagon after a one-and-a-half-year layoff.

In January 2022, Chikadze held a 7-0 promotional record when he was matched up against Calvin Kattar in a UFC Fight Night main event. The Georgian fighter planned to take out Katter and continue working toward a title shot, but things didn’t go as planned.

Chikadze absorbed tons of damage throughout the five-round unanimous decision loss. After enduring a lengthy layoff, he will fight number fifteen-ranked Alex Caceres on August 26 at UFC Singapore. MMA Junkie broke the news on Twitter by saying:

“Giga Chikadze is back! He will meet Alex Caceres in a key featherweight bout at #UFCSingapore. News via @mma_kings & @Farah_Hannoun”

Before losing against Kattar, Chikadze dominated his first seven UFC opponents, including Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza. Unfortunately for him, the January 2022 loss was a significant setback physically and mentally.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Chikadze can bounce back and make his way back to the top of the featherweight division.

Chikadze could have his hands full on August 26, as Caceres isn’t an easy opponent for anyone. ‘Bruce Leeroy’ has plenty of experience, considering his 28 UFC bouts he has had prior. He’s also riding momentum with a two-fight win streak against Julian Erosa and Daniel Pineda.

Caceres plans to make a statement at UFC Singapore by proving he can be an elite 145-pounder.

What’s at stake between Giga Chikadze and Alex Caceres?

Giga Chikadze (#9) and Alex Caceres (#15) are ranked outside of the UFC featherweight top five. With that said, both fighters need a win at UFC Singapore for different reasons.

Chikadze was considered a highly-touted potential title contender before losing against Calvin Kattar. A win against Caceres would be massive for the Georgian, as he can show the doubters he’s fully recovered and ready for a title run.

Meanwhile, Caceres has been in the UFC for over twelve years but hasn’t fought for a world title. Luckily, the 35-year-old’s looked phenomenal in his last two fights, which could mean he’s finally put it all together.

A win against Chikadze would prove ‘Bruce Leeroy’ is ready to fight the division’s best and potentially go on a title run.