BREAKING: UFC Singapore adds new fight pitting two welterweights coming off disappointing losses

UFC Singapore, headlined by a featherweight matchup between former champion Max Holloway and former title challenger Chan Sung Jung, is set for August 26 at Kallang, Singapore.

The fight card features numerous top contenders, and a tweet by UFC Asia has revealed a new worthy inclusion to the fight night. The latest addition is a welterweight matchup between Kenan Song and Peruvian athlete Rolando Bedoya.

Both fighters will be coming to Singapore off of disappointing losses. 'The Assassin' is currently on a two-fight skid, having lost to Ian Garry and Max Griffin, respectively, in his last two outings. He holds a respectable pro-MMA record of 19-7 and a UFC record of 4-3.

Bedoya, still green at the premier promotion, failed to get a win during his promotional debut at UFC 288 and succumbed to a split decision loss to Kalinn Williams. His pro record stands at 14-2.

The fight cards also feature a light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

'Lionheart' is currently on a two-fight skid, but he holds a win against Spann from their last meeting in 2021. Ryan Spann is coming off a submission loss against Nikita Krylov from UFC Fight Night 221.

Suring women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield and former title challenger Taila Santos will also lock horns at UFC Singapore.

While 'Cold Blooded' is currently on an eight-fight win streak, this will be Santos' first fight since her disheartening split decision loss to former champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2022.

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. 'Korean Zombie' fight odds

Per the odds provided at the UFC's official website, the former champion Max Holloway is the -810 heavy favorite for the matchup, and his opponent Chan Sung Jung is the +540 underdog.

This means that a $1000 wager on 'Blessed' will yield users a payout of $1123.46 if Holloway wins the fight, while the same wager on the underdog will provide users a more attractive winning of $6400 if 'The Korean Zombie' wins.

'Blessed' will be coming to UFC Singapore fresh off his high-profile win against top contender Arnold Allen at UFC on ESPN 44. Meanwhile, 'The Korean Zombie' had a rough time in his last outing at UFC 273 as he was beaten and battered into a fourth-round TKO loss by reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

