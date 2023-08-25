UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

After a stellar pay-per-view card last weekend, the UFC is headed to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie (also known as UFC Singapore and UFC on ESPN+ 83).

The event will take place this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

Headlining the event will be a featherweight showdown between former champion and No.1-ranked Max Holloway and the No.8-ranked Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie'.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will face Ryan Spann.

The card will also feature a women's flyweight showdown between the No.3-ranked Erin Blanchfield and the No.4-ranked Taila Santos.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full card and start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 5:00 AM ET/ 2:00 AM PT on Saturday, August 26, and the main card from 8:00 AM ET/ 5:00 AM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 AM GMT on Saturday, August 26. The main card will follow at 12:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 5:00 PM AWST/ 6:30 PM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST on Saturday, August 26, followed by the main card at 8:00 PM AWST/ 9:30 PM ACST/ 10:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie - Full Card

The fighters competing at the event are as follows:

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia (bantamweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight)

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight)

Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich (women's flyweight)

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)