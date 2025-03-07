“So down to earth” - Nico Carrillo on getting to train with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre in Thailand

There's a saying that you should never meet your heroes. Too often, they fail to live up to expectations. But for Nico Carrillo, training with Georges St-Pierre proved that some legends live up to the hype - and more.

"What a nice guy he is, too. So down to earth," Carrillo said. "They say to never meet your heroes, but he's a hero of mine and one you definitely want to meet because he's such a good guy."

One of the most beautiful aspects of martial arts is that it never stops evolving. Every great fighter, no matter how accomplished, remains a student for as long as they live the art. GSP may have reached the top, but he remains humble in learning as much as he can.

Nico Carrillo relishes chance to train with legendary Georges St-Pierre in Phuket

Georges St-Pierre flew to Thailand on business - to hold a seminar in the coming weekend. But it's Thailand, and visiting there without training even once in Muay Thai? That's about as close as it gets to to committing the ultimate Muay Thai taboo.

Despite being in rehab, GSP made sure to take time out of his schedule to get a couple of kicks in. He visited Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA to train ahead of the scheduled seminar in the same gym, and there he crossed paths with 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo.

Training with the legend is one thing, but being able to share his knowledge made the encounter even more rewarding. The British fighter took to Instagram afterwards to post about the experience:

"An honour to share my Muay Thai knowledge with the greatest fighter ever 🐐 @georgesstpierre. Damn, I love @bangtaomuaythaimma."

