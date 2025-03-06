“An honor to share my Muay Thai knowledge” - Nico Carrillo relishes chance to train the legendary Georges St-Pierre in Phuket

Nico Carrillo may have been busy preparing for his next match, but he gladly dropped the gloves and donned the mitts when one of history's greatest fighters asked for some lessons.

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre touched down in Phuket, Thailand earlier this week ahead of a planned MMA seminar at the famed Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym.

St-Pierre's seminar is scheduled for March 8, but he took the time to polish up his striking and train under Carrillo.

Taking to Instagram, Carrillo posted about his experience training with the former UFC welterweight and middleweight world champion.

Nico Carrillo wrote:

"An honour to share my Muay Thai knowledge with the greatest fighter ever 🐐 @georgesstpierre. Damn, I love @bangtaomuaythaimma."

Carrillo recently hinted that his return to featherweight is imminent. He's stationed himself in the Phuket facility to start his camp for his next match in the ONE Championship.

The Scottish knockout monster started his promotional run at featherweight when he met and knocked out Furkan Karabag in April 2023.

He then dropped to bantamweight and racked up a three-fight knockout streak against Muangthai PK Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

That four-fight winning streak ultimately led Carrillo to a shot at Superlek Kiatmoo9's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Superlek, however, pulled out of the match, leading to Carrillo taking on the 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170.

Carrillo's shot at gold ended up in disaster when he lost to the towering Anane via first-round stoppage this past January in Bangkok.

Nico Carrillo says he can't make the 145-pound bantamweight limit anymore

Nico Carrillo may have had the best run of his career at 145 pounds, but the 5-foot-10 Scotsman revealed he'd be in serious trouble if he tried to make the bantamweight division's limit.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo admitted that he struggled to make the division's limit heading into ONE 170.

"I've got a bit of a trauma from it. Honestly, I'll never ever put myself in that situation again. So I already knew while I was cutting weight that I wasn't going to fight Superlek, I couldn't do that to myself again. Just my body's changing."

