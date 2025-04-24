  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “So many people who come and go” - Fabricio Andrade says Tiger Muay Thai is a martial arts hotbed for world-class talent

“So many people who come and go” - Fabricio Andrade says Tiger Muay Thai is a martial arts hotbed for world-class talent

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 24, 2025 20:26 GMT
Fabricio Andrade in the Circle
Fabricio Andrade in the Circle [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

With Tiger Muay Thai being one of the biggest MMA gyms in the world, it has been a destination for many top talents. Fabricio Andrade has seen it firsthand over the past seven years.

Ad

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has trained with fighters from every corner of the globe, each bringing something different to the mat, and each helping him evolve into the fighter he is today.

Andrade spoke about it in an interview with Inside Fighting:

"I just kind of get a little bit of everybody, you know. I’ve been here [at Tiger Muay Thai] for like seven years, and in Tiger you get so many people who come and go all the time. So you train with a lot of different people from different countries, you meet new styles, and you learn a lot of new things, you know."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The gym's steady stream of visiting talent has kept Andrade sharp and constantly adapting.

Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

“It’s important to learn their styles” - Fabricio Andrade recalls training with Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, and Rafael Fiziev

Fabrico Andrade has trained alongside some of the biggest names in the game, including UFC champions and top contenders. Andrade said he doesn't try to copy anyone, but he pays attention to what they do:

Ad
"I just got a bit of everybody, you know. Like I train here with Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Fiziev, you know, all these guys. So you get a lot of these world-class fighters with different styles. So it’s important to learn their styles."

This mindset of picking up bits and pieces from everyone and weaving them together into a cohesive style has helped turn Andrade into one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Watch Fabricio Andrade in action at ONE 170, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications