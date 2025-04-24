“So many people who come and go” - Fabricio Andrade says Tiger Muay Thai is a martial arts hotbed for world-class talent

With Tiger Muay Thai being one of the biggest MMA gyms in the world, it has been a destination for many top talents. Fabricio Andrade has seen it firsthand over the past seven years.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has trained with fighters from every corner of the globe, each bringing something different to the mat, and each helping him evolve into the fighter he is today.

Andrade spoke about it in an interview with Inside Fighting:

"I just kind of get a little bit of everybody, you know. I’ve been here [at Tiger Muay Thai] for like seven years, and in Tiger you get so many people who come and go all the time. So you train with a lot of different people from different countries, you meet new styles, and you learn a lot of new things, you know."

The gym's steady stream of visiting talent has kept Andrade sharp and constantly adapting.

Check out the full interview below:

“It’s important to learn their styles” - Fabricio Andrade recalls training with Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, and Rafael Fiziev

Fabrico Andrade has trained alongside some of the biggest names in the game, including UFC champions and top contenders. Andrade said he doesn't try to copy anyone, but he pays attention to what they do:

"I just got a bit of everybody, you know. Like I train here with Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Fiziev, you know, all these guys. So you get a lot of these world-class fighters with different styles. So it’s important to learn their styles."

This mindset of picking up bits and pieces from everyone and weaving them together into a cohesive style has helped turn Andrade into one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Watch Fabricio Andrade in action at ONE 170, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

