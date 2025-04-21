“It’s important to learn their styles” - Fabricio Andrade recalls training with Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev  

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is like a sponge, absorbing every bit of knowledge from all the greats who paved the way for him.

Ad

'Wonder Boy' leaves all ego out the door when it comes to his approach to training and learning from his fellow martial artists.

In an appearance on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel, the Brazilian revealed some massive names with whom he spent sometime with during their visits to the Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, Thailand.

This includes UFC contenders Petr Yan and Rafael Fiziev, as well as reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I just got a bit of everybody, you know. Like I train here with Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Fiziev, you know, all these guys. So you get a lot of these world-class fighters with different styles. So it’s important to learn their styles."

Ad

It's no wonder that Fabricio Andrade continues to evolve each time we see him on the global stage. The 27-year-old champion surrounds himself with the best and makes sure to pick their brains so he can add new wrinkles to his already deadly arsenal.

Fabricio Andrade already thinking about his MMA legacy

Fabricio Andrade knows he won't be fighting forever and wants to make sure every moment counts.

Ad

That said, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin wants to put on a memorable performance that will stand the test of time. While he wants to be remembered as an all-time great in the sport, the Brazilian also hopes to leave a legacy of a true martial artist who marched to the beat of his own drum.

Ad

'Wonder Boy' shared:

"I would like to hear that I was somebody special and different. I want people to remember me as someone unique, not just another fighter or a guy. As someone who impacted people inside the Circle and also outside the circle."

Watch the full interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.