“I was somebody special and different” - Bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade shares the legacy he wants to leave behind

While Fabricio Andrade has plenty of fights left in his outstanding career, he's already thinking about leaving a dent in mixed martial arts history.

The undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion wants to carve out a legacy as one of the all-time greats who brought something unique to MMA.

Appearing as a guest on Inside Fighting's YouTube channel, Andrade bared his grand plans once it's all said and done.

"I would like to hear that I was somebody special and different. I want people to remember me as someone unique, not just another fighter or a guy. As someone who impacted people inside the Circle and also outside the Circle."

Fabricio Andrade is indeed a rare talent, and it's nice to see someone still dreaming big after winning gold in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Wonder Boy' is a true go-getter who achieved everything he has today through sheer hard work and determination. The Brazilian knockout artist separated himself from the stacked 145-pound MMA division, filled with names like John Lineker, Stephen Loman, and Kwon Won Il, just to name a few.

If Andrade continues to keep evolving by knocking out foes left and right, he'll indeed be immortalized in the annals of MMA history one day.

Fabricio Andrade prides himself on his crushing body blows

When it comes to punishing an opponents' mid-section, nobody does it better than Fabricio Andrade.

'Wonder Boy's crafty stand-up game is truly a terror for his challengers, particularly his ability to find the slightest openings on the body.

In the same interview, the Tiger Muay Thai affiliate revealed how he manages to destroy the opposition with crushing punches, kicks, and knees to the abdomen.

"There are a lot of things I do during training, but I can say I’m very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."

Watch the full interview:

