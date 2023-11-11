"So remarkably killable" - Andrew Tate fears catching a "murder charge" as he reacts to HSTikkyTokky and Zherka's wild street fight

Andrew Tate is wary of catching a murder charge, as he reacted to HSTikkyTokky and Zherka's recent wild street fight.

Harrison Sullivan, also known as HSTikkyTokky, is a 22-year-old British IRL (In Real Life) streamer who primarily shares fitness advice on workouts and diet plans. Meanwhile, Jon Zherka, a 28-year-old Canadian YouTuber and former Twitch streamer, has gained notoriety for his outspoken views on a wide range of topics, spanning society and politics. Zherka is also recognized for his eccentric behavior.

Zherka has found himself entangled in a contentious dispute with HSTikkyTokky and prominent streamer Adin Ross. The controversy reached a new level when Zherka issued derogatory remarks concerning HSTikkyTokky's mother and Adin Ross' former partner, Pami Baby. He not only used offensive language but also hinted at seeking a physical confrontation with Sullivan on the streets.

The situation unfolded during a recent IRL stream in Miami, Florida, where Zherka managed to locate HSTikkyTokky. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, with Sullivan seemingly gaining the upper hand before the intervention of others ended the altercation.

Andrew Tate is recognized for persistently sharing views that many find highly controversial. This time, his reaction was directed towards the altercation video featuring HSTikkyTokky and Zherka:

"I hope to god I never have to fight anybody like this because I’ll catch a murder charge. So remarkably killable."

Andrew Tate discloses WhatsApp ban amidst social media restrictions

Andrew Tate has recently asserted that Meta has barred him from using WhatsApp. 'Cobra' has faced expulsion from major social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok since early 2022. Interestingly, his rise to online prominence, which initially boosted his status, eventually became a contributing factor to his ban owing to the controversial nature of his statements.

Andrew Tate continues to maintain an active presence on X (formerly Twitter), despite facing bans on other social media platforms. He tweeted about his bans saying:

"The Matrix attacks continue. Meta has banned me from using WhatsApp. Currently banned from: Gmail, Uber, Airbnb, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Spotify, SoundCloud, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and Lloyds TSB. Infact - I’m on a PEP list, so I’m banned from having a bank account in any bank. Ever. Discord. YouTube. Apple IDs and TikTok."

