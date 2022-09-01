The most popular quotes by controversial internet personality Andrew Tate

The name Andrew Tate needs no introduction. His meteoric rise to fame has caught the eyeballs of social media users around the world. While there is constant debate surrounding his controversial statements, one cannot deny the fact that he's one of the most famous people on the internet as of now.

While some wonder as to what made him so famous, the answer to that question is very simple: his infamous statements. That said, in this piece, we will take a look at some of the quotes by Andrew Tate that made him the talk of the internet. Let's get into it.

Tate revealed a dish that him and his brother created during their times of struggle, stating:

"We invented a dish that was so bland, we called it flavor, it's the only way you could add flavor to the dish. So it had the name flavor."

Speaking about the difference between a man and a child, Tate said:

"You need to do what you are supposed to do not what you feel like f**king doing. That's the difference between a man and a f**king child."

'Top G' once suggested that breakfast was the worst thing to have happened to humanity. Take a look at what he had to say:

"I think that breakfast is the worst thing that's ever happened to humanity. I think when people wake up and the first thing they do is put food in their mouths. I think that's a bad mental model."

Andrew Tate made a rather controversial suggestion about how 99% problems of the world would go away by claiming:

"A bodycount is probably the number one most easiest way to judge the value of a female. I think 99% of the problems in the world would be solved if females walked through lifes with their bodycount on their forehead."

Why was Andrew Tate banned from social media?

As mentioned earlier, the former kickboxer's rise to fame has majorly been due to his outlandish and controversial statements. However, this has done no good for Tate, who has now been banned from all major social media platforms.

'Cobra' was banned from Meta platforms, i.e., Facebook and Instagram initilially. However, he was later banned from Tik Tok and YouTube as well. While mainstream social media platforms have taken the step of banning Tate, several small platforms like Vimeo and streaming platform Rumble have allowed him to carry on.

Andrew Tate even posted an hour-long video on Vimeo following his social media ban where he talked about what's next for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85