"So rent free man" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria takes yet another shot at Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria cannot stop himself from engaging with Max Holloway on social media, and fans have begun to take notice.

Since Holloway's show-stopping knockout of Justin Gaethje and subsequent callout of the featherweight champion at UFC 300, the two fan favorites have gone back and forth through a series of interviews and X posts.

In Topuria's latest jab, "El Matador" posted a picture of Holloway from his most recent fight with Alexander Volkanovski on his Instagram story on the morning of April 19. Along with the picture, Topuria wrote:

"Good morning"

Fans of the two champions have been engaging in their own battles on X and continued to do so in reaction to Topuria's Instagram story. However, most appeared to side with the Hawaiian in the latest development.

With the belief that Holloway's comments have been bothering Topuria, one fan commented:

"So rent free man"

Despite not holding a world title since 2019, Holloway continues to be one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. He only heightened his fan traction with his BMF title victory on UFC 300. Several supporters of Topuria backed their fighter but were largely outnumbered by the "Blessed" followers.

Other fans commented:

"Bro cannot stop talking about him"

"Ilia already start to sell the fight. Great businessman"

"That's it I'm praying for Ilia's downfall"

"Ilia going into heel mode again"

View more fan reactions to Ilia Topuria's Instagram story below:

Fans reacting to Ilia Topuria's Instagram story post [via @mma_orbit on X]

Ilia Topuria declares he will "finish" Max Holloway

As the only featherweight to beat Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC, Ilia Topuria wants to begin his title reign with a defense against Max Holloway later in 2024.

In his latest X post about the newly-crowned BMF champion, Topuria claimed he is certain to finish Holloway and will only fight the Hawaiian if the novelty belt is on the line due to his desire to "fight for legacy."

At the end of his post, Topuria stated his belief that he "decides who, when and where" and threatened to fight Brian Ortega should Holloway decline to offer up the BMF belt.

Holloway replied on a podcast and dismissed Topuria, saying his post did not embody that of a potential BMF champion.

