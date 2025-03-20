"So 'Tank' would get $20K," "I give this 2 years max" - Fans berate Dana White for "UFC"-esque fighter pay scale in TKO's new boxing promotion

It appears fighters competing in Dana White and TKO's new boxing promotion will earn roughly the same amount of money as UFC fighters. The company recently revealed the proposed pay scale for their new boxing promotion and sent fight fans into a frenzy.

According to a report by @DanCanobbio on X (via @boxingscene), White's new boxing venture will seek to pay $20,000 to an unranked boxer for a ten-round bout. A purse of $50,000 for a fighter who's ranked between No.5 and No.10 on the company rankings, while boxers on the No.3 and No.4 spots will earn $125,000.

A company title fight will earn the fighter $375,000, while a title defense will pay $750,000 each time. After @DanCannobbio shared the pay scale in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan questioned whether Gervonta Davis would be okay with a $20,000 payout and wrote:

"So 'Tank' would get $20K for a fight?"

Another fan wrote:

"I give this 2 years max."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot from @DanCanobbio on X

Eddie Hearn warns Dana White about boxing being "the worst business in the world"

Veteran boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently shared some words of advice for Dana White and warned the UFC CEO about the "hustle" that is required to succeed in the space.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Hearn clarified that boxing was a brutally unforgiving business and hoped White was prepared to spend countless sleepless nights dealing with the challenges that come with it. He said:

“Boxing is the worst business in the world. I hope these guys have got the appetite to be up all f**king night and sleep with one eye open every single day. Because you’re not going to get control where you can go to bed.... And expect the industry and your situation to be exactly the same. It doesn’t work like that. Every f**ker is out there hustling every single day. Guess what? I’m one of them!"

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (2:42):

