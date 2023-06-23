Social media star puts up a hilarious challenge for the vacant UFC belts 

Last year, social media star Nina Drama ventured into UFC content and has since proved to be a massive hit, given her steady growth and numbers on YouTube.

Her first set of interviews happened during International Fight Week 2022 where she spoke to Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammate Daniel Cormier. Since then, she has been feeding her audience with a steady diet of MMA content, whether it's parody sketches or interviews with top fighters.

In the latest, Drama whose real name is Nina Marie Daniele, posted a story of herself on her Instagram wearing a red fighter outfit and flexing as if she's about to fight. Here's what the caption of her story read:

"I'm coming for the two vacant belts."

Nina Drama in the cage [Image via Instagram/ninamariedaniele]

Nina Drama is alluding to the two vacant titles in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, after Amanda Nunes retired from MMA following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

Nina Drama has interviewed a whole host of MMA fighters, including light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, former LHW champion Glover Teixeira, flyweight king Brandon Moreno, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira and two-division champion Jon Jones.

Check out Nina Drama's hilarious interview with Brandon Moreno:

What is in store for UFC's International Fight Week 2023?

International Fight Week 2023 is turning out to be a much anticipated event for fight fans. To start with, the highlight of the week will be July's pay-per-view event, i.e., UFC 290.

The card will feature a featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event. The co-main event will feature a flyweight banger between divisional champion Brandon Moreno and his two-time foe Alexandre Pantoja.

Check out the International Fight Week Schedule below:

International Fight Week 2023 Schedule [Image courtesy: www.ufc.com]

UFC X will be a two-day event where fans will be able to interact with champions, Hall of Famers and fight personalities. 'The Ultimate Invitational' will happen over a span of three days, comprising amateur tournaments in boxing and weightlifting, and the IBJJF US Nationals 2023.

The pre-fight press conference, ceremonial weigh-ins and post-fight presser will all be part of the schedule for fight week. Apart from these, fans will be able to attend a watch party, the after-party and a pool-party, which will bring the fight week to a close.

