  "Solid picks for real" - Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan picking Khamzat Chimaev and two other UFC vets to help in a street fight scenario

"Solid picks for real" - Fans react to Arman Tsarukyan picking Khamzat Chimaev and two other UFC vets to help in a street fight scenario

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 19, 2025 07:25 GMT
Fans react to Arman Tsaruakyan (left) picking Khamzat Chimaev (right) and two other UFC vets for a street fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans react to Arman Tsaruakyan (left) picking Khamzat Chimaev (right) and two other UFC vets for a street fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared his picks for a hypothetical street fight against ten opponents, and his answer sent many combat sports fans into a frenzy.

Tsarukyan was asked about the hypothetical scenario during a recent media interaction at an event. Picking Khamzat Chimaev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev, he replied:

"I'd definitely take Khamzat first. Second, I'd take Khabib. And third, Islam."

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of his answer via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Solid picks for real."

Another fan wrote:

"Khabib, Khamzat, and Islam? Arman's got the dream team."

One user pushed back against Tsarukyan's picks and wrote:

"3 against 4-5 maybe, yes, [but] against 10, you need someone with more punching power. These guys won't make it."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Arman Tsarukyan gets honest about who's getting the next lightweight title shot

Arman Tsarukyan recently shared his thoughts on who he believes could get the next UFC lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria. Tsarukyan believes Paddy Pimblett is next in line for Topuria and outlined a possible scenario for 'El Matador' to become a three-division champion.

In an interview with Sport24 (via @ChampRDS on X), Tsarukyan opened up about Topuria's next potential challenge. Dismissing Justin Gaethje as the next UFC lightweight title challenger, he said:

"No, Gaethje won't fight Topuria. It's my opinion. The UFC can do whatever they want... I think it's more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje. I think he'll defend his title, and if Islam [Makhachev] wins the [welterweight] title, [Topuria will] move up to 170 and want to become a triple champ."
Explaining why he believes Topuria won't fight him, Tsarukyan continued:

"He won't want to fight me because he can make more money fighting Islam, and he has the chance to become the first ever triple champion in history and earn big money. Even if he loses to Islam, he can say he moved to 170 and drop back down. He'll have the excuse that he moved up two weight classes."
Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
