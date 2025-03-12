  • home icon
  • “Somebody can get hurt” - Jonathan Di Bella won’t back down from a slugfest with aggressive Sam-A

“Somebody can get hurt” - Jonathan Di Bella won’t back down from a slugfest with aggressive Sam-A

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 12, 2025 08:15 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (L) and Sam-A (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella will gladly trade blow for blow if ever Sam-A Gaiyanghadao decides to turn their match into a slugfest.

The interim strawweight kickboxing world title will be up for grabs at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang when these two former champions go at it in a five-round kickboxing masterpiece.

Di Bella, who is considered one of the most technical and cerebral strikers in the game, is quite used to opponents forcing brawls in an attempt to break his rhythm.

It just so happens that the legendary Sam-A has made a career from his constant aggression, with two of his last three wins in ONE coming by vicious knockouts.

While Jonathan Di Bella is too smart to get lulled into the Thai's gameplan, he also wouldn't be opposed to giving the former two-sport world champion the mayhem that he seeks.

The Italian-American tactician told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“We could start off technical, and then after one shot, somebody can get hurt, and we could start going at it.”
Jonathan Di Bella's fluid strikes are considered pure poetry, with every shot thrown with precision and purpose. Then again, the 28-year-old's speed and power are also some of the most underrated aspects of his game.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will emanate from Japan's Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Witness this stacked card via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella says winning 26 pounds of gold in Japan would be a dream come true

Jonathan Di Bella is greatly honored to share the Circle with a true icon of the sport like Sam-A.

Making this world title opportunity even more special is the fact that it would go down inside the historic halls of Saitama Super Arena.

In the same interview, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star shared the magnitude of this moment for his professional career.

“It’ll mean the world to win against Sam-A, a legend, in that arena, in Japan. You know, winning a world title against him, that’s a dream come true.”

Edited by C. Naik
