“Somebody’s going to get knocked out” - Chatri Sityodtong predicts ‘explosive’ ONE 172 headliner between Rodtang and Takeru

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects pure violence when two of the planet's biggest striking titans, Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, collide in the headline attraction of ONE 172. The world's largest martial arts organization hosts their first show at the legendary Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, with a fight card featuring plenty of exciting matchups and the aforementioned star attraction of the show.

The ONE head honcho dissected their showdown during the event's official press conference this past Monday, explaining why their must-watch fixture should live up to all the hype.

He said:

"This fight is honestly one of the biggest fights in kickboxing history. 60 years of history around the world, fans from all over the world are so excited, and it’s going to be an [absolutely] explosive, explosive fight...Takeru can earn his rightful spot as the greatest kickboxer on the planet if he beats Rodtang because that would be a natural triangle of victories and losses among the three [Rodtang, Takeru, and Tenshin]."

Though he sees Takeru emerging victorious in Saitama, Sityodtong knows the Thai striker will be at his absolute best and that the former longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion stands an equal chance at victory on fight night.

He added:

"My prediction for the main event is somebody's going to get knocked out. Takeru is going to knock out Rodtang, or Rodtang is going to knock out Takeru."

Watch the entire ONE 172 official press conference here:

Rodtang and Takeru's form heading into blockbuster meeting at ONE 172

'The Iron Man's' ferocious displays inside the ONE Circle have made him a fan favorite, and the Thai will bank on that relentless aggression to power him to victory in Japan.

The 27-year-old arrives in Japan with a 16-2 run in the promotion across Muay Thai and kickboxing, with his only defeats coming to Superlek (Muay Thai) and Demetrious Johnson in their mixed-rules super fight.

In the opposite corner, Takeru's epic run across the Japanese kickboxing circuit alongside three K-1 championships is a testament to what he can do when he's at the peak of his powers.

'The Natural Born Krusher' bounced back from his forgettable debut against Superlek with a big knockout win over Thant Zin last year. Now, he plans to add 'The Iron Man' to his list of victims in the hopes of securing ONE gold against Superlek.

Who emerges victorious in this monstrous showdown between two striking geniuses at ONE 172? Find out by tuning in to the pay-per-view card at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

