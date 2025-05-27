“Someone has exceeded my expectations” - Yuki Yoza blown away by Russian foe’s skills in his electrifying ONE debut

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza was victorious in his ONE Championship debut last week, defeating Elbrus Osmanov by decision in their three-round kickboxing match. He, however, admitted that the Russian powerhouse exceeded his expectations on fight night.

Yoza spoke about it in an interview with the promotion following his convincing decision victory over 'The Samurai' at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old highlighted that while he had control throughout the three-rounder, he had to deal and work against the power that Osmanov had, saying:

"As for speed, I was able to handle it, but his offensive power exceeded my imagination. It's the first time someone has exceeded my expectations."

At ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza punished Osmanov's legs and body with his vaunted leg attacks, which proved to be telling in securing the decision victory.

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

Yuki Yoza competed without hand wraps at ONE Friday Fights 109

Making the victory of Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 109 all the more impressive was that he competed without hand wraps like other fighters.

Yoza revealed it during the post-match interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring following his victory over Elbrus Osmanov, highlighting how he did not mind at all not having hand wraps, which are used to protect fighters from possible hand injuries. He was candid in saying:

"So, I’m crazy. I love fighting, and right now, I’m quite crazy. And I don’t need that hand wrap."

The win made it a successful debut for Yuki Yoza at ONE Championship and extended his current winning streak to 11 straight matches.

Osmanov, for his part, absorbed his first defeat in seven matches under ONE so far.

