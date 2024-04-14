"Someone getting a lawsuit" - Fans in splits over Arman Tsarukyan punching fan during UFC 300 walkout

MMA fans have been reacting after Arman Tsarukyan was pictured attacking a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.

Tsarukyan faced Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title eliminator and rose to the occasion in a hard-fought three-round bout. Both men had their moments in the fight, which included 'do Bronx' putting the 27-year-old in deep water with multiple guillotines.

That didn't prove enough on the scorecards for Oliveira, however, as Tsarukyan's repeated take downs and top control edged him the fight 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 on the scorecards.

Despite picking up the biggest win of his career on the historic card, Tsarukyan has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. As he walked to the octagon, he appeared to get into a confrontation with a fan and throw a strike.

Fans have understandably shared their thoughts on the incident, with most appearing split over what happened. One fan suggested the Armenian fighter could face repercussions for his actions:

"Someone getting a law suit"

Another said:

"The dude is a menace 😂"

One fan hilariously added:

"Anything to get that 300K bonus"

X user @quan_eth even opted to agree with Tsarukyan's actions, believing the fan likely deserved it:

"Boy about that life. Love to see it tbh, people be acting out of pocket sometimes"

Another fan wrote:

"Good time for a rematch w/ the fan, he might be a little tired to even the field"

Tsarukyan's impatience with fans also may have started before his walkout. During his appearance at the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, fans loudly booed and jibed at the 27-year-old whenever he attempted to speak on the mic, leading to him becoming visibly irritated.