UFC 300: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Live round-by-round updates

The second fight on the historic UFC 300 main card could spell changes at the top of the lightweight division as Charles Olvieira locks horns against Arman Tsarukyan in a title eliminator bout.

'Do Bronx' heads into the fight on fine form after bouncing back from his loss to Islam Makhachev in 2022. He put away the experienced Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in stunning fashion, landing a head kick and punching combination that put an end to the fight in the first round.

Oliveira's latest win also extended his UFC record for most finishes to 20 and means the Brazilian has lost just once in his last 13 outings in the octagon.

For Tsarukyan, his latest victory also came against Dariush and was arguably more impressive as he finished 'Benny' in just over a minute after landing a devastating knee and follow up strikes.

The victory over Dariush also extended Tsarukyan's winning streak to 3 as he vyes for a first lightweight title shot and a rematch against the champion Makhachev. The 27-year-old previously faced the Russian in his UFC debut in 2019, coming up short on the night after taking Makhachev the distance.

Per the UFC's official website, Tsarukyan enters the octagon as the surprising betting favorite. He will make his walk to the cage at -225, whereas Oliveira is a +185 underdog.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda as the UFC 300 main card unfolds.

Catch the final face-off below:

UFC 300: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Round 1: