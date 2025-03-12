“Someone I have huge respect for” - Yuya Wakamatsu aware of Adriano Moraes’ incredible status ahead of world title clash

Yuya Wakamatsu may be stepping in the way of Adriano Moraes for ONE Championship gold, but he can't deny the impact the Brazilian star has had on the overall landscape of the sport.

Moraes and Wakamatsu will square off for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Wakamatsu said Moraes is one of the fighters he admires the most.

Yuya Wakamatsu said:

"Among the flyweight MMA class, Adriano is one of the greatest and he is someone I have huge respect for."

Moraes is practically synonymous with the ONE flyweight MMA world title and is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in ONE Championship history.

'Mikinho' is a multi-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion with separate reigns from 2014 until 2022.

Moraes' eight world title wins also rank him third all-time in the promotion's list for most world title victories, alongside ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The 36-year-old is also the only fighter in history to have knocked out the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes and Johnson shared a thrilling rivalry over the ONE flyweight MMA world title. The American icon ultimately settled the beef at ONE Fight Night 10, winning two to one in their head-to-head matchups.

Wakamatsu, meanwhile, once challenged Moraes for the flyweight MMA throne but fell via third-round submission at ONE X in March 2022.

Adriano Moraes says he has nothing left to prove in world title fight against Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes' legendary career is already set in stone, and his looming world title match against Yuya Wakamatsu is his chance to prove that he's still one of the world's best fighters.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes said he has nothing left to prove in his fight against Wakamatsu except reassert his dominance inside the cage:

"I don't have anything to prove anymore. I'm an eight-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion - with the most finishes. I just want to prove to myself that I can still win this title fight. I just want to prove myself that I can still fight and show that the fire I have inside my heart is still burning."

