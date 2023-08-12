“Someone’s feelings are hurt” - Dillon Danis in legal trouble after posting photos of Logan Paul's fiancé, fans react

Dillon Danis has apparently received the cease and desist legal letters from Logan Paul’s team.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were busy hyping up their scheduled October 14 boxing match. Turns out that Danis’s stinging jabs highlighting Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal’s dating history infuriated Paul to such an extent that his team contacted Dillon Danis and threatened to call the fight off unless he stops the trolling.

Dillon Danis has also claimed that Misfits boxing is also siding with Logan Paul in telling ‘El Jefe’ that he went too far by involving Paul’s fiance. Boxing Kingdom’s official Twitter handle posted the update on the issue and confirmed that cease and desist orders have been exchanged in relation to the Logan Paul and Danis feud.

"Cease & desist legal letters have been exchanged over the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis celebrity boxing bout," Boxing Kingdom commented.

The news received mostly negative responses toward Logan Paul from Twitterati. They expressed their thoughts on the issue in the comments section.

“This has got to be one of the weakest things I’ve ever seen. How are you gonna cease and desist over trash talk for a fight?!?! Tells you someone’s feelings are hurt,” @BasedRedMan commented.

“Nah this is some GOAT trash talk from Danis imagine making your opponent take legal action against your trash talk. Bodying him verbally,” @bigprotein7 commented.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul to fight on the Misfits Boxing's October 14 mega card

Paul and Danis will face each other on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 fight card. Dubbed the ‘Prime Card’, this event grabbed a lot of attention as it was announced that Logan Paul and KSI, pioneers of influencer boxing, would co-headline the event. However, their opponents were not finalized.

But fight fans’ interest in the event skyrocketed when it was announced that KSI will be fighting Tommy Fury in the main event of the card. Recently, Paul vs Danis was also announced. Paul and Danis are both relatively inexperienced in boxing.

While Logan Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer, 'El Jefe' is primarily a Jiu-Jitsu fighter with a 2-0 MMA record. Both his wins have come by way of submission. He has not competed professionally since 2019 and his fight against Logan Paul has delayed his MMA comeback.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul fought FLoyd Mayweather Jr. in a non-scored boxing exhibition fight in 2021 and he recently defeated Ricochet at the WWE SummerSlam 2023. Both men are confident in their ability to beat each other. But it will be interesting to see how both men improve their skillset in the months to come.