"Someone's gotta knock some sense into that idiot" - When Jacob Volkmann called out Barack Obama after UFC 125

Back in 2011, Jacob Volkmann was speaking to Ariel Helwani after UFC 125 and when asked who he would like to fight next, originally called out Clay Guida. However, he quickly changed his mind and called out the then US President Barack Obama instead.

The former UFC fighter clearly wasn't a fan and heavily criticized some of the former President's policies.

'Christmas' also stated that somebody needed to "knock some sense" into Obama. The overall callout seemingly caught Helwani off-guard, after likely expecting a standard response by calling-out another UFC fighter.

While speaking to Helwani, Volkmann stated:

"It doesn't matter (who I fight next), Guida. I don't know, actually, Obama. He's not too bright, he made a lot of, lot of, like, the making home affordable plan and then this health care plan, someone's gotta knock some sense into that idiot."

Watch the full UFC 125 interview here:

Despite the seemingly light-hearted nature of the callout, Jacob Volkmann reportedly received a visit from the United States Secret Service, according to Bleacher Report. The incident didn't seem to bother the former UFC fighter, with his main worry being that he didn't get his point across during the interview.

Volkmann beat Antonio McKee at UFC 125 via split decision, which was his third win in a row and that is probably why the fighter was so confident in his post-fight interview.

Is Jacob Volkmann still fighting in professional MMA?

Volkmann very much made a name for himself in MMA with his post-fight interviews, especially when mentioning Presidents or Joe Rogan. However, Volkmann last fought in professional MMA in 2016 at Fight Night At The Island and is currently inactive in the sport.

'Christmas' lost his most recent bout against Ben Saunders via submission in round one after going on a two-fight winning streak in Legacy FC. The former UFC fighter beat Antonio Trócoli and Zak Ottow in back-to-back bouts in 2015 and 2016.

Watch Jacob Volkmann in action here:

After being released from the UFC in 2013, Volkmann transitioned into the World Series of Fighting, which has since been rebranded to the PFL. The American was an early pioneer in the organization, but only competed twice in the WSOF, beating Lyle Beerbohm and losing to Luiz Firmino.

Jacob Volkmann is now 41 years old, so it's unlikely we will see 'Christmas' compete in professional MMA anytime soon. But with the American's interesting character, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing for Volkmann to announce a return.

