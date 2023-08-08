"Someone spot the difference here?" - Aljamain Sterling issues four-word witty response to Sean O'Malley's sleep cycle post

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to take on Sean O'Malley in a championship fight in the main event of UFC 292. The two bantamweights have been beefing since before their fight was announced and routinely engage on social media too.

In the latest instance, Sterling commented on O'Malley's sleep schedule. 'Sugar' got on to Twitter to post a screenshot of his sleep statistics. The numbers were tracked by an Oura ring and were displayed on their mobile app. They revealed a whopping nine hours of sleep for the No.2-ranked contender.

O'Malley captioned his post by asking if 'Funk Master' was getting enough sleep, implying that the prospect of facing him may have given the champ sleepless nights.

He wrote:

"Sleepin goooood. How’s your sleep been @funkmasterMMA"

Check out O'Malley's tweet:

Sean O'Malley's tweet about his sleep. [via Twitter @SugaSeanMMA]

Aljamain Sterling hit back at O'Malley with a witty response citing that he was too busy training to sleep.

"You sleep. I train. Can someone spot the difference here?"

Check out the bantamweight champion's tweet below:

Sterling's tweet getting back at Sean O'Malley. [via Twitter @funkmasterMMA]

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling dismisses Cory Sandhagen as a threat in potential rematch

The latest development in the bantamweight division saw the No.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen grind out a win against Rob Font.

Aljamain Sterling had already expressed his opinion on Twitter about the matchup and labeled it 's**t'. He also addressed comments from fans about Sandhagen posing more of a threat to him in the event that they matched up.

He spoke on his YouTube channel and dismissed these claims while also referencing their past meeting:

"Respectfully, when I fought Sandhagen that was my No. 1 contender fight and I definitively shown that I was the next guy in line. Finished him in less than two minutes. Now people are saying the rematch is gonna be different. Guys, there’s not much different that I can say will happen in the rematch other than it might go a little bit longer. I haven’t seen the growth from the top position... He had positions where he could have capitalized and done a lot of cool things with the dominant positions that he had..."

Sterling and Sandhagen faced off in 2020 at UFC 250 in a bantamweight title eliminator. 'Funk Master' was clinical in the fight and took only a minute and 28 seconds to win via rear-naked choke submission.

Check out Sterling's full comments on his YouTube channel [1:16]: