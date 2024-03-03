"Something fishy going on" - Fans suspect foul play as Amanda Serrano breaks down during fight cancellation announcement"

Amanda Serrano's highly awaited homecoming at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against Nina Meinke, came to an anticlimactic end as the unified women's featherweight champion was forced out of the bout due to an eye injury. However, many fans are skeptical about the sudden cancellation.

Amid the unfortunate turn of events, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions put out a statement on Instagram stating that 'The Real Deal' was declared unfit to fight on the card by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission owing to the injury.

Suffice it to say the last-minute cancellation of the bout has paved the way for speculations of foul play since it is highly unusual for medical checks for such high-profile events to be pushed until the last minute.

While both Serrano and Paul apologized to the fans for the debacle, they were far from convinced. Angry fans took to X to express their doubts surrounding the now-canceled main event.

Watch Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano apologize to the fans below:

Check out a few fan reactions on X below:

"She wasn't cleared to fight yesterday either, and you didn't think people should have been made aware of this?"

"I'd be pissed and would want my money back."

"Girl was on her period."

"All that crying and not a single tear was shed."

"No tears at all. Something fishy going on."

"DQ WIN for Meinke."

"Sorry, not buying it. Something else happened. The fighter isn't cleared right before the fight."

"Seems like they hid this injury from the fans until the last possible moment."

Amanda Serrano teases retirement amid fight cancellation

Shattered by the cancellation of her featherweight title clash against Nina Meinke, an emotional Amanda Serrano promised her fans that she would return to fight on her home Island. However, the way she phrased the promise has caught the attention of many.

The pugilistic icon teased retirement while apologizing to her fans, saying:

"One thing I'll tell you, I will be back, and I'll retire. This is where I'll retire... Here in my Island, I'll come back and I'll retire here in my Island... I put everything on the line for you guys. I just want you guys to be proud of me. I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart."