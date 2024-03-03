Why was Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke cancelled? Full statement from Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Serrano's much-awaited homecoming at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against Nina Meinke, fell apart as the former was forced out of the bout owing to a medical complication.

The ring announcer broke the news of the cancellation moments before the women's featherweight title clash was supposed to go down.

Following the cancellation, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions put out a statement on Instagram stating that Serrano was declared medically unfit to fight tonight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission owing to an eye injury she suffered yesterday.

Catch the official statement regarding Amanda Serrano's fight cancellation below:

As the event came to an anticlimactic end, a shattered Serrano apologized to the fans, teasing retirement and promising that she would return to fight on her home Island soon:

"One thing I'll tell you, I will be back, and I'll retire. This is where I'll retire... Here in my Island, I'll come back and I'll retire here in my Island... I put everything on the line for you guys. I just want you guys to be proud of me. I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart."

During the broadcast, 'The Problem Child' also promised that they would run back the fight at the earliest:

"I know she is a warrior. She'll push through this, heal the eye, and then we are going to come back as soon as we can and re-run it because Nina wants that and Amanda wants that. Like I said, this happened 36 hours ago. We did everything we could to keep the fight on, but it wasn't being approved by the commissions as well."

Catch Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano's comments below:

Furthermore, the event promoter has also promised a full refund to those seeking it.

In the co-main event at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, 'The Problem Child' extended his pro record to 9-1 with yet another dominant win, knocking out Ryan Bourland in the opening round.