"I would have fought without an eye or arm" - Amanda Serrano gets emotional in fight cancellation statement after breaking down on camera 

Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight world champion, broke down into tears following the cancellation of her highly anticipated boxing match against Nina Meinke. The event was scheduled for March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican Boxing Commission ruled Serrano medically unfit, citing an eye injury she had just the day before the fight. Celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions released a statement on Instagram following the cancellation.

Following the announcement, Serrano entered the ring in tears, followed by Paul and her opponent, Nina Meinke. Paul explained that the doctors refused to sanction the fight due to a last-minute medical issue that left her cornea exposed.

Serrano soon took to X and apologized to the supporters as the event came to a disappointing conclusion. She wrote:

''This to all my beautiful fans, my island, my fellow fighters who have been sending me well wishes with a torn broken heart I want to say I’m so sorry. Everyone who knows me, knows I’m a warrior & I would never agree to cancel a fight. I would have fought without an eye or arm. To my opponent @ninathebrave you’re an amazing respectful fighter. I thank you and promise you, we will fight & you will get your title opportunity. You deserve it all. To my managers @jakepaul I love you with all my heart, Nakisa you too. You’re my life line and savior, you guys gave me meaning. To my entire heart, Jordan on your birthday, I fumbled the ball. I’m sorry, & I love you more than life. I’m torn.''

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel confirmed that Serrano will not lose her title as a result of the cancellation. Additionally, the sanctioning body plans to reschedule the fight at a later date against Meinke, who is the mandatory challenger for the WBO, IBF, and WBA featherweight titles.