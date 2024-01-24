“Something just absolutely amazing” – Sage Northcutt says tapping out Shinya Aoki would be one for the books

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt plans on delivering fight fans a night to remember when he meets Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165.

Emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, Northcutt will look to build off the momentum he gained in his memorable return to the Circle in May, scoring a brilliant 39-second submission over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

That will be an undeniably tough task going up against a former ONE lightweight world champion and submission grappling icon on his home turf, but it’s a test Sage Northcutt is 100% ready for.

“I mean definitely something the fans are going to enjoy,” Northcutt said in an interview with The MMA Superfan. “I think he's never been submitted in mixed martial arts so that would be something just absolutely amazing. But you know I'm training for every aspect out there so that way I can be ready for whatever we encounter.”

Northcutt will be making his third appearance with the promotion and gunning for his 13th career win overall.

A victory over Sage Northcutt would breathe new life into Shinya Aoki’s MMA career

As for Sage Northcutt’s opponent at ONE 165, Shinya Aoki enters the bout in desperate need of a win if he hopes to stay relevant in the stacked lightweight division. ‘Tobikan Judan’ has lost four straight contests, including back-to-back knockouts in MMA and back-to-back defeats in submission grappling matches.

However, if there is one fighter on the ONE Championship roster that you can never count out, it’s Shinya Aoki.

Will Aoki give the hometown crowd something to celebrate this Sunday, or will Sage Northcutt spoil the homecoming and earn his second straight victory inside the Circle?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.