"Something shi**y about the fur" - Joe Rogan discussed a time when a girl annoyed him for wearing a faux pelt hoodie

Joe Rogan recently told the story of how a woman he met at a gig took issue with the fact he owned a faux pelt hoodie.

Rogan welcomed back American comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon to the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) this week. Dillon arrived at the studio and sat down for the show wearing a real fur coat, which, according to him, was made from raccoon's that originated in Finland.

The pair then discussed the stigma surrounding fur clothing, as it is still deemed fairly controversial to wear anything made of real animal fur, especially in the public eye.

Tim Dillon took issue with protesters that sit outside fur stores to intimidate people from going in. Joe Rogan noted the hypocrisy as almost everybody owns something that is made of real leather, whether it's clothes or seats in a car.

The UFC color commentator then told the story of a woman at the comedy store who didn't like the fact the hoodie he wore had a faux fur lining. He said:

"I had a girl tell me once, she was upset at the comedy store. I had a hoodie with fur around the edges of it. Out of nowhere she said something sh*tty about the fur. I go 'It's fake, it's fake fur. It's a f*cking hoodie'. She goes 'I don't like what it represents'...This is such a crazy conversation, it's fake fur."

Catch Rogan's comments here (6:03):

Joe Rogan criticizes Leon Edwards for decisions he made against Colby Covington at UFC 296

Joe Rogan recently expressed his disappointment in the 'ego-based' decisions Leon Edwards made during his bout with Colby Covington.

'Rocky' and 'Chaos' faced off in the main-event of the final pay-per-view of the year last weekend. The build-up to the fight had been shrouded in controversy as Covington had made crass remarks about Edwards' late father in the build-up.

The pair then stepped into the cage and Edwards put on a clinical performance as he dominated Covington across the five rounds. The welterweight champ even opted to engage with wrestling and grappling against the American, that resulted in him losing the fifth round, even though he'd won the previous four.

According to Rogan, who spoke in the pre-fight show, Edwards' choices throughout the fight confused him. He said:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. Like, he chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to... I think that would be a better path to victory where he could have completely dominated the fight."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments here (0:05):