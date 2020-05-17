Song Yadong extends unbeaten streak by clinching razor-close decision against Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris

UFC Fight Night: Yadong v Vera

Two of the UFC's most talented and exciting bantamweights, Song Yadong and Marlon Vera entered the Octagon to kick off the main card for UFC on ESPN 8, but in a featherweight encounter. The moment the cage door locked behind the pair, we knew we had a fight on our hands, and boy did they deliver.

In a back and forth thriller spanning three rounds, both Yadong and Vera emptied their tanks trying to get the win but it was the Chinese fighter who ultimately got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Yadong and Vera throw caution to the wind in main card opener

It was a wild battle between Vera and Yadong, with Song appearing to get the better of the early exchanges with faster movement and precise striking. Vera kept walking Yadong down, trying to find a way to slip in the kill shot but Yadong was clever not to fall into the trap; waiting it out and chipping away with stiff shots on the counter. Song also managed to land some nasty leg kicks on Vera.

Vera was relentless with his pressure, walking Yadong down to the center of the Octagon and indulging in brutal exchanges in the clinch. Vera got the better of Yadong whenever he closed in on the Chinese fighter but Yadong smartly kept moving out of the way and stinging his opponent with hard jabs on the counter.

The fight could have gone either fighter's way but Yadong probably got the decision because of the sheer number of shots he landed on Vera. Yadong is now undefeated in his last nine fights and this win will propel him higher up the ranks.