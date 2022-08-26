“Demetrious isn’t gonna get a third shot” - Chael Sonnen believes the pressure is on for Demetrious Johnson

Chael Sonnen explained that all of the pressure is on Demetrious Johnson in his rematch against Adriano Moraes. 'Mighty Mouse' will be seeking to avenge his knockout loss at ONE on Prime Video 1.

While discussing Moraes vs Johnson II, Sonnen described the situation coming into this fight for US-born athlete Johnson. Sonnen said:

"Demetrious isn’t gonna get a third shot. There’s a lot of pressure on Demetrious, not to mention it’s the main event."

Plus, all of the additional factors that add pressure:

"So now it’s your first time on a network, you have exposure, you’re the face of the brand. You are Demetrious Johnson but inside, you know you’re taking on an opponent who you’ve had problems with in the past. You’re gonna overcome that. You’re gonna overcome it before you leave the locker room. Can he do it?"

It will be a major challenge for Johnson to overcome. Not only the size disadvantage he will face against 'Mikinho' but also the mental hurdles he will need to overcome.

'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge his loss and claim the ONE Flyweight World Championship at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Demetrious Johnson talks about Adriano Moraes rematch

While there may be several mental hurdles the US-born fighter will need to overcome, in interviews, Johnson sounds quite calm and collected. Despite the magnitude of this match, 'Mighty Mouse' sounds well-prepared.

The 36-year-old Demetrious Johnson knows that he is avenging a KO loss and fighting for the ONE Flyweight World Title, but he is just focused on fighting the man: Adriano Moraes. According to him, it's just another match.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Johnson said:

“It’s another tough [fight]. He’s a great athlete. He always comes prepared. He’s always in great condition. And then on that day, I’m just going to go out there and fight and see [what happens]."

Regardless of ONE gold on the line, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson is determined to defeat Moraes. He explained:

“I mean, at the end of the day, I have nothing to lose. I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

