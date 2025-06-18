  • home icon
  • Sora Tanaka vs. Takeru Kobata: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 18, 2025 20:16 GMT
boxer
Sora Tanaka (left) vs. Takeru Kobata (right) takes place on June 19 [Image Courtesy: @jin_sasaki_ via Instagram]

The Sora Tanaka vs. Takeru Kobata round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming OPBF welterweight title fight, which is a high-profile bout on the Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki card scheduled for June 19.

The matchup pits an undefeated fighter in Tanaka, who is 3-0, with every win coming by way of knockout/TKO. His opponent, Kobata, another Japanese fighter, is not unbeaten, having a 14-7-1 record, with just six stoppage wins to his name. The matchup is scheduled for 12 rounds.

However, there are no public betting odds for the bout, but Tanaka is expected to emerge victorious over Kobata. The event is set to start at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Tanaka vs. Kobata bout is estimated to start at around 5:50 AM E.T. / 2:50 AM P.T.

Sora Tanaka vs. Takeru Kobata

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
