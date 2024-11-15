"Sorry King! Stipe by KO": MMA fans react as Gordon Ryan pens heart-warming message for Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309

MMA fans have been reacting to Gordon Ryan's latest post on Instagram, which has seen the no-gi grappler send a heartfelt message to Jon Jones ahead of his UFC 309 clash against Stipe Miocic.

Jones is currently preparing to defend his heavyweight title against Miocic this weekend. The pair are set to headline the pay-per-view, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Since Jones' re-booked bout against Miocic was announced, he enlisted the services of Gordon Ryan to help him prepare for the fight. Ryan is considered by many to be the greatest no-gi grappler of all time, having won multiple world titles in the discipline.

During their time working together, the pair also struck up a close friendship, which has been on full show with Ryan's latest post on Instagram. The 29-year-old shared a picture from his time training with Jones and penned a heartfelt message ahead of the fight. He wrote:

"Jon is truly a once in a lifetime athlete, and it's been an absolute honor to be such a big part of his last dance. Now, let's rock and roll."

Check out the post and the full caption here:

Fans have since been reacting to the post, with one of them opting to dismiss the caption by sharing their support for Stipe Miocic. They wrote:

"Sorry King! Stipe by KO. Don't think this gets to the ground"

"Sorry King! Stipe by KO. Don’t think this gets to the ground"

Another fan wrote:

"I like you Gordon but I don't like Jones"

One fan said:

"Who’s on more juice? Jon Jones or this dude?"

Another added:

"God darn Gordon Bones will commit a crime in PPV on Saturday"

One fan wrote:

"Advanced Ducking classes"

More fan reactions

More fan reactions

Jon Jones issues ultimatum to UFC

Jon Jones has warned the UFC brass that he may retire from MMA, should he not be allowed to face Alex Pereira after Stipe Miocic.

Speaking at the UFC 309 media day, 'Bones' was bombarded with questions in regards to his future, with many questioning why the 37-year-old isn't interested in facing Tom Aspinall, who is the interim heavyweight champion.

Jones then played down any chance of facing the British star, instead stating that his only desire is to build upon his legacy by facing Pereira, or he'll hang up his gloves. He said:

"As far as retirement, the idea for me is to go out there and beat Stipe [Miocic]... If I can do it in a really dominant, devastating fashion, then the desire in my heart would be like, 'Okay, now it's Alex Pereira.' And if the UFC doesn't want that to happen... then I'll just move on with my life."

Check out Jon Jones' comments here (17:55):

