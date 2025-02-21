“Sound like gunshots” - Jake Peacock’s powerful display against Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171 has fans awestruck

Jake Peacock continues to shatter expectations, proving once again that his physical condition is no barrier to success.

The limb-different striker delivered a spectacular performance at ONE 171 last Thursday, Feb. 20, notching a dominant victory in his return to action.

Competing in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown against Japan’s Shinji Suzuki, Peacock needed less than three rounds to get the job done, thrilling the energetic crowd at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

'The One' set the tone early, peppering Suzuki with low kicks and punches before landing a crushing left knee in the second round that forced an eight-count.

Smelling blood in the final frame, he went into overdrive. Peacock dropped Suzuki twice — first with a sharp right elbow, then with a punishing low kick.

Sensing the finish, the 31-year-old unleashed a barrage of punches, sending his opponent crumbling to the canvas as referee Oliver Coste stepped in to call it off at the 1:29 mark of the period.

When Peacock's winning sequence made it to Instagram, fans flooded the clip’s comment section:

With the emphatic victory, Peacock upgraded his professional record to 14-1 with 12 knockouts, further fueling his ascent in the division.

Who is Jake Peacock?

Jake Peacock’s journey is anything but ordinary. Despite being born without a right forearm, he has never let adversity dictate his path.

Raised in England, Peacock’s early years revolved around soccer, following in the footsteps of his father, a former Chelsea midfielder. However, his passion for combat sports took root early, starting with karate.

His first real fight came in a schoolyard, where he defended himself against a bully. That moment ignited his love for striking arts, and he soon transitioned into full-contact karate before finding his calling in Muay Thai.

At 15, Peacock and his family relocated to Calgary, Canada, where he continued to hone his skills. His relentless pursuit of excellence led to success on the Canadian Muay Thai circuit.

Ultimately, a breakthrough in early 2024 when he triumphed in the Road to ONE: Canada tournament, earning a coveted ONE Championship contract.

He made an explosive promotional debut in April 2024 under the ONE Friday Fights banner, where he dominated Kohei Shinjo for three rounds en route to a decision victory.

Now, with another statement win under his belt, Peacock’s rise in the Muay Thai ranks is impossible to ignore.

