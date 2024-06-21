"Sounds like he runs on diesel" - Superlek's training session has fans hyped for Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will have a busy four-month stretch beginning this month until September, as he is scheduled to fight twice during this period.

Ahead of his return to action, Superlek is ramping up the preparations in the gym, as ONE Championship recently posted a clip of him mastering his combinations, as they captioned the video:

"Getting into the rhythm 💯 Who's tuning in for Superlek's return to action on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 and his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship meeting with Jonathan Haggerty on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver? @superlek789"

In the video, 'The Kicking Machine' was trying to blow up the tires, which served as his punching bag with his powerful combinations. Also, this training clip of the Thai megastar has thrilled fans, especially platform users @jjustinn.lee, @westsideskoo, @ashleyk312, and @limktg_7132, as they commented:

"sounds like he runs on diesel"

"Savage Shii 🔥🔥"

"Love that he's laughing but his opponent would be doing anything but laughing 😅 superlek for the win 🏆"

"Team Superlek all day! LFG! 🇹🇭🤟🔥🦿🔥"

Superlek to face Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68, and Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver

The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete will have to focus first on his impending clash with fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on June 28 at the ONE Friday Fights 68 card in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.

Then, less than three months later, he will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver in a quest to be a two-sport and two-division world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

ONE 168: Denver, meanwhile, is ONE Championship's first live event in the United States this year. It will take place at the Ball Arena in Colorado.