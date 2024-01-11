“Sounds like a war scene, INSANE” - Artur Beterbiev’s heavy bag workout has fans “praying for Calum Smith’s ribs” ahead of weekend title clash

Artur Beterbiev has once again reasserted why many regard him as one of boxing's most powerful pound-for-pound punchers.

The unified light heavyweight champion readies to defend his WBO, IBF, and WBC belts this Saturday against Callum Smith. A video of him doing bag work has been posted in the lead-up to the title fight courtesy of X account @BoxingKingdom14. The aforementioned clip had accompanying text which read:

"If you have boxed before, you will know how unique this video is. Beterbiev treats the heavy bag like it’s nothing…"

Several combat sports enthusiasts clamored to have their say on this, and a tweet thread began to emerge on Beterbiev's pugilistic prowess.

@eddieknowsss said:

"Sounds like a war scene. INSANE!"

@JamesGrayson92 stated:

"@DarylBrown4 @RusselFerry prayers are with Callum smiths ribs going into the weekend"

@dotrat4lifes quipped:

"Can't put a lot of stock into these videos. Factors like microphone quality and acoustics affect the sound of the heavy bag. As an example, I've seen Inoue throwing power shots at heavy bags and he doesn't sound like he hits hard at all."

@FreddyMothoa said,

"My only wish is for him to start throwing a whole lot of combos followed by power punches.."

@gnarlyopinion stated:

"Yea. It also cause he’s like 190 in this vid"

@tris_exe quipped:

"Bro he literally freezing the bag in motion when he combos it what😳"

Check out the clip of Artur Beterbiev's bag work below:

Artur Beterbiev and his resume in the sport of boxing

Artur Beterbiev has had an iron-fisted claim to light heavyweight gold since 2017 and has been putting together an incredible run at 175 pounds. He first captured the IBF belt and would subsequently capture the WBC and WBO straps in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

The Russian with Canadian citizenship has an astonishing one hundred percent finishing rate and is undefeated as a professional under Queensberry Rules.

The 38-year-old looks to go 20-0 with 20 stoppages and, in a broader sense, to become undisputed this year. Beterbiev has addressed his desire to fight Dmitry Bivol, the WBA champion, to become a completely unified title holder in this four-belt era.