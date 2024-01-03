"Goal for me is undisputed" - Dmitry Bivol rejects cruiserweight title offer

Despite an offer from Saudi Arabia, Dmitry Bivol's next fight won't be up at cruiserweight.

The WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion returned to the ring late last month. Returning to Saudi, Bivol competed on the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' card. While there were names such as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, the Russian was the only champion on the billing.

Facing British boxer Lyndon Arthur, the undefeated champion, Bivol won every round with ease, winning by unanimous decision. With the victory, he became the IBO light-heavyweight champion and set his sights on a future bout with Artur Beterbiev.

As of now, the two champions are hoping to finalize a deal to fight in 2024. However, Saudi Arabia had other plans, according to Dmitry Bivol. In a recent media scrum, he discussed his future.

There, Bivol revealed that he was recently offered a fight with The Ring, and lineal cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia. The Australian also fought on the high-profile card last month, scoring a first-round knockout win over Ellis Zorro. However, don't expect to see the champions fighting next.

Speaking to reporters at a media scrum last month, Bivol revealed (via Boxing Scene):

"Turki Alalshikh asked me, 'Let's make the fight against Jai Opetaia.' But to be honest, I told him I want to do everything at light heavyweight first and then we will see. Maybe I will move up. I'm focused on my weight division. The only goal for me is undisputed. That's the only fight I want to focus on."

When is Dmitry Bivol's next fight expected?

Dmitry Bivol's next fight is likely set for the summer.

As previously mentioned, the Russian has been heavily linked to a bout with Artur Beterbiev. The two champions have discussed a fight for years, and according to recent reports, it's essentially done for this year.

However, the fight date for the bout hasn't been set. That's largely due to the fact that Beterbiev is slated to face former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith later this month. While a big fight, 'Mundo' is expected to enter that bout a massive underdog.

While Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev is signed, Callum Smith is currently holding up a fight date. After that bout later this month, fans should have some clarity on when the potential light-heavyweight unification will take place.

Although, Bivol himself has stated that the bout is likely to take place sometime in the summer. Although, that's far from set in stone.