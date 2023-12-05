“Speak your truth, share your story” - Angela Lee links up with MMA legends BJ Penn, Enson Inoue in Hawaii seminar

The greatest fighters to have ever graced the world of combat sports know all too well the pressure that comes with being on the mountaintop for so long and only a select few can say that they have utterly dominated their division with such ferocity and that includes Angela Lee.

While the glitz and glamor of fighting can overtake a fighter’s motivation from time to time, it cannot be denied that their mental health will reach its breaking point at one point or another and Lee knows that feeling all too well.

Lee, who has since retired from combat sports following the tragic passing of younger sister Victoria Lee in December of 2022, recently shared the stage with MMA legends BJ Penn and Enson Inoue as part of her non-profit organization’s, Fightstory, push to encourage a life of mental wellness for fighters from all walks of life.

‘Unstoppable’ had the following to say on her recent Instagram post:

‘To see our community come together like this, through tragedy and pain and turn it into hope and love... We can collectively say that our mission is already changing lives and affecting many.’

‘Thank you to everyone who attended and especially to the fighters who shared their stories and experiences.’

Angela Lee’s battle for mental health

Ahead of her bout with Mei Yamaguchi in 2017, Lee recently shared that her car crash in November of that year was no mere accident, instead revealing that it was a deliberate attempt on her part.

Lee would end up retiring from the sport altogether in September with an impressive 11-3 record and relinquished her seven-plus-year grasp on the ONE women’s atomweight title at ONE Fight Night 14 - the same night that Stamp Fairtex defeated Ham Seo Hee to claim the then-vacant world championship.