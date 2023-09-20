Angela Lee reveals 2017 car crash was a suicide attempt, confirms sister Victoria Lee took her own life

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee penned a heartfelt first-person article on The Players’ Tribune last night, and made some pretty big revelations about her personal life and the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria Lee, late last year.

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American star based out of Mililani, Hawaii, said that her infamous car crash in 2017 was no accident. In fact, it was a suicide attempt. She also confirmed that Victoria took her own life in December, which has not been made public knowledge until now.

She wrote:

“Six years ago, I tried to end my life. My car crash in November 2017 was not an accident. It was a suicide attempt.”

At the time of the accident up until now, it had been widely publicized that Angela "fell asleep at the wheel" on the way to training, which resulted in her car rolling multiple times. She escaped the ordeal with minor bruises and a mild concussion.

Now, she says it was an attempt to escape the pressure and get out of a fight that she had difficulty preparing for.

She added:

“I was having a really hard time. I was trying to stay in the fight, mentally. Trying to stay strong, but I felt myself slipping. I was terrified and exhausted and at my limit, and all of these negative, dark thoughts started flooding in.”

“I broke. I didn’t care anymore. I kept going back and forth with thoughts in my head. Talking myself in and out of possibilities. I wanted to escape. I told myself: I have to take myself out of this fight.”

ONE Championship released a video feature with Angela sharing her experience:

Victoria Lee passed away on December 26, 2022 at the age of 18.