“Spend some time in the ring” - Roman Kryklia wouldn’t mind going all five rounds against fellow heavy-hitter Lyndon Knowles 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 02, 2025 10:35 GMT
Roman Kryklia (left) and Lyndon Knowles (right)
Roman Kryklia (left) and Lyndon Knowles (right) [Images via ONE Championship]

With an incredible 100% win rate and 83% finish rate, ONE multi-sport, multi-division world champion Roman Kryklia has made a career out of ending fights early - but at ONE Fight Night 30, the Ukrainian powerhouse is content to spend some time inside the ring.

The ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion will be defending his heavyweight crown against British veteran and promotional debutant Lyndon Knowles. And while Kryklia is evidently more than capable enough to cut the fight short, he's open to letting the fight play out a little longer this time for a change of pace.

Speaking with ONE Championship about how he thinks his title defense will go, he said:

"Ideally, I’d like to spend some time in the ring, show my technique, and finish the fight clean.”

“Bring attention back to heavyweight” - Roman Kryklia says it’s his responsibility to bring excitement to the heavier divisions

Anyone who's up-to-date knows that the buzz in ONE Championship is mostly around the lower weight classes, especially with a big chunk of the fighters' population being Asian and, therefore, of a physically smaller demographic.

Roman Kryklia, who fights at the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, is carrying the flag for the big men and aiming to get more eyes on them.

“It’s something I care about a lot," he said. "Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight.”
The next mission: put on a show at his heavyweight Muay Thai title defense against Lyndon Knowles.

ONE Fight Night 30 is on April 4 and will be available live for fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी