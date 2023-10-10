"Spoilt little brat" - Sean O'Malley talks about the difficulties of disciplining his daughter

There are several different facets to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’malley’s personality. Apart from being a prizefighter, podcaster, streamer and a youth icon, ‘Sugar’ is a committed family man that strives to provide good things to his family. He is father to a sweet little daughter and it turns out that he is still learning and adapting to the art of parenting.

While speaking on the recent episode of the Timbo SugarShow podcast, O’malley admitted that it is not easy being a parent of a young child. It is a constant struggle to understand the child’s needs and deal with its unpredictable behaviour without losing patience. When O’Malley was asked about his methods of disciplining his daughter, he said:

“I haven’t got that sh** figured out. Let’s see how she turns out. She’s just a spoilt little brat.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss the same from the 47:38 mark of the video below:

Sean O’Malley shares a sweet incident about dealing with his daughter

Sean O’Malley is married to Danya Gonzalez. Their daughter Elena was born in 2020 and ‘Sugar’ once admitted that he was not prepared for her arrival when she was born but felt overjoyed when he first saw her.

O’Malley has adapted really well to his role as a father and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 28-year-old is constantly evolving in his professional as well as personal life. Continuing further in the podcast, Sean O’Malley revealed that his daughter was unwell over the last few days and he has to keep her away from sugary beverages to ensure that she recovers well. He explained:

“She’ll throw a fit but usually when they [kids] throw fits like that… Just ignore them when they’re throwing fits and then they just keep finding something else. They’ll go play. They’ll do something.”

Elena loves coloring and according to Sean O’Malley, that’s what she does when he denies her favorite drinks to instil discipline. Turns out that the method works well. O’Malley added:

“Give her some crayons and a piece of paper. She’ll color all over the wall. She’ll color on the TV, she’ll color on the wall…”

Sean O’Malley is looking forward to making strides in his role as a world champion and as a father. It will be interesting for MMA fans to follow both journeys.