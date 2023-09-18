Stamp ‘determined to make history’ against Ham Seo Hee: “I’ll be the first three-sport ONE world champion”

Stamp Fairtex won’t take anything for granted as she gears up for one of the toughest assignments in her short yet successful MMA career at ONE Fight Night 14.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisional queen meets Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight MMA world title inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

With an opportunity to become a bonafide three-sport queen, the Thai megastar and top-ranked contender has shifted her mindset to envision that everything will be possible against the South Korean veteran.

Turning probabilities into a statement of confidence, Stamp had this to say during an interview with ONE Championship:

“This fight means a lot to me. If I win, I’ll be the first three-sport ONE world champion, which no one has ever accomplished before. I’m determined to make history.”

After failing at her first attempt when she challenged longtime divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee at ONE X last year, the Pattaya native returned to the drawing board to turn her weaknesses and flaws into an added strength.

She has since picked up three consecutive victories – two in MMA coming against Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson – that have led her to a second golden opportunity.

On paper, Ham may seem less of a problem for Stamp to deal with as compared to Lee.

But the Team MAD affiliate has been on a roll with three back-to-back victories. She promises to bring the heat when she contests for the interim title next week.

Still, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate plans to back up her words when ONE Fight Night 14 gets underway.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.